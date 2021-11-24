Australians Nominated For Grammy Award 2022 - Noise11.com

Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi are the Australian’s nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022.

AC/DC have been nominated for Best Rock Album for ‘Power Up’. Rufus Du Sol are in for Best Dance/Electronic Record for ‘Alive’, Hiatus Kaiyote are nominated for Best Progressive R&B album for ‘Mood Valiant’, The Kid Laroi is in for Best New Artist and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis have been nominated for Best Recording Package for ‘Carnage’.

The upcoming event on 31 January 2022 is the 64th Grammy Awards.

At the first Grammy Awards in 1958 the Record of the Year went to Domenico Modugno for ‘Volare’.

