 Australia’s Ella Fence Covers Kiss ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ - Noise11.com
Ella Fence photo by Shirley Lam

Australia’s Ella Fence Covers Kiss ‘I Was Made For Loving You’

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2022

in News

Australia’s Ella Fence has totally reconstructed the Kiss classic ‘I Was Made For Loving You’.

The song has been released as a double A-side to Ella’s own ‘The Child’.

Ella deliberately set out to reimagine the Kiss classic, describing her version as “removing the existing vital organ and replacing it with a new circulatory system. It’s a transplant of two hearts pulsating, one from a wild boar, the other from a rabid hyena”.

Ella’s ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ was produced by Scott Campbell, who worked with Alanis Morissette on ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Ella says, “I was introduced to Scott through my Manager, Stevie Barr. I spoke with Scott in LA and we clicked. He’s a remarkable man, (impressive production resume) and we worked beautifully together. Our aim was to create a version of I Was Made For Loving You that evoked a sense of danger and the end result is a blast.”

Ella’s other A-Side is ‘The Child’.

Kiss’ original ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ reached no 2 in Australia in 1979. It peaked at no 11 in the USA and failed to chart in the UK, reached a high of 50.

