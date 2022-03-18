Australia’s Ella Fence Covers Kiss ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ - Noise11.com

Australia’s Ella Fence has totally reconstructed the Kiss classic ‘I Was Made For Loving You’.

The song has been released as a double A-side to Ella’s own ‘The Child’.

Ella deliberately set out to reimagine the Kiss classic, describing her version as “removing the existing vital organ and replacing it with a new circulatory system. It’s a transplant of two hearts pulsating, one from a wild boar, the other from a rabid hyena”.

Ella’s ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ was produced by Scott Campbell, who worked with Alanis Morissette on ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Ella says, “I was introduced to Scott through my Manager, Stevie Barr. I spoke with Scott in LA and we clicked. He’s a remarkable man, (impressive production resume) and we worked beautifully together. Our aim was to create a version of I Was Made For Loving You that evoked a sense of danger and the end result is a blast.”

Ella’s other A-Side is ‘The Child’.

Kiss’ original ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ reached no 2 in Australia in 1979. It peaked at no 11 in the USA and failed to chart in the UK, reached a high of 50.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

