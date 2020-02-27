Australia’s Tim Sheil and Thigh Master Added To The SXSW Line-up

Australia’s Tim Sheil and Thigh Master are two late additions to SXSW 2020.

Sydney’s Tim Sheil is an electronica musician who has also done time as a broadcaster on Double J and Triple J.

Brisbane’s Thigh Master will also showcase at SXSW in March.

SXSW has added 161 more artists this week. SXSW starts 13 March in Austin, Texas.

070 Shake (North Bergen NJ)

AdELA (Atlanta GA)

A Giant Dog (Austin TX)

Ajax Stacks (Grand Rapids MI)

American Grime (Miami FL)

Andie Flores (San Antonio TX)

The Ansible (Austin TX)

The Aquadolls (Los Angeles CA)

ARTZ (Brooklyn NY)

Ase Manual (Newark NJ)

AURAGRAPH (Los Angeles CA)

Azjah (Compton CA)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

The Band of Heathens (Austin TX)

Bankreaux (Atlanta GA)

Ben Buck (Austin TX)

Ben Hixon (Dallas TX)

Betty Who (Los Angeles CA)

Black Lips (Atlanta GA)

Blivet (Trabuco Canyon CA)

Bottoms (Brooklyn NY)

Bradley Zero (London UK-ENGLAND)

8ULENTINA (Oakland CA)

Bulimianne Rhapsody (Austin TX)

Capolow (Oakland CA)

Carla Morrison (Tecate MEXICO)

Chicks on Speed (Hamburg GERMANY)

Chorizo Funk (Austin TX)

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band (Lafayette LA)

Corduroi (Austin TX)

Craigy F (Los Angeles CA)

Cupcake (Austin TX)

CUT_ (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Dama Nilz (Brooklyn NY)

daphne tunes (Austin TX)

Dash Flash (New York NY)

Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)

Dead Posey (Los Angeles CA)

Diamond Dior Davenport (Austin TX)

DJ Basskids (Seattle WA)

DJ JRO (Austin TX)

DJ King Mike (San Antonio TX)

DJ Tygga Ty (Rochester NY)

DJ Yohiness (Seattle WA)

Dominican Jay (Austin TX)

Dorio (Austin TX)

Dot Cromwell (Philadelphia PA)

Doughbeezy (Houston TX)

dreamgoth (Austin TX)

Ebenezer (London UK-ENGLAND)

Eclipse Darkness (Dallas TX)

Eliza Legzdina (Jurmala LATVIA)

Esa Mi Pau (Mexico City MEXICO)

The Exbats (Bisbee AZ)

Falz (Lagos NIGERIA)

FEE LION (Chicago IL)

Flite (Austin TX)

Flora & Fawna (Austin TX)

Freequency (Austin TX)

Frontier Folk Nebraska (Cincinnati OH)

Gat$ (Tampa FL)

Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)

Greasy Hands (Baltimore MD)

Guapdad 4000 (Oakland CA)

Hermajestie (Austin TX)

Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)

Hunni (New Britain CT)

IAYD (Austin TX)

Ice Cream (Toronto CANADA)

Ickarus (Jersey City NJ)

II Tone (Memphis TN)

J.Rocc (Los Angeles CA)

Jackie Venson (Austin TX)

The Jacks (Los Angeles CA)

Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)

João Brasil (Rio De Janeiro BRAZIL)

John Carroll Kirby (Los Angeles CA)

Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)

JU4N (Austin TX)

Kalen & Aslyn (Comer GA)

KAYWHT (Memphis TN)

KingSinatra (Austin TX)

Kirko Bangz (Houston TX)

Kishawn Jack (Jersey City NJ)

The Koreatown Oddity (Los Angeles CA)

Krystall Poppin (El Paso TX)

Kuniklo Collective (Austin TX)

Lady Grackle (Austin TX)

Land of Talk (Montreal CANADA)

Lembra (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Liz Dexia (Austin TX)

LLORA (Dallas TX)

Lyons & Co. (Chicago IL)

Mara Connor (Los Angeles CA)

Mariachi Las Coronelas (Austin TX)

Marshall Law Band (Seattle WA)

Maude Latour (New York NY)

Mavi (Charlotte NC)

Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise (Lafayette LA)

mid^heaven (Austin TX)

Mikeysee (Long Island NY)

Milky Chance (Kassel GERMANY)

Miss Shelton (Montreal CANADA)

Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)

Mndsgn (San Diego CA)

Mouthfeel (Austin TX)

Mt. Borracho (San Antonio TX)

Narrow Head (Houston TX)

New Natives Brass Band (Lafayette LA)

Nicotine (Houston TX)

Noodles (Austin TX)

OJO (Austin TX)

Okay Kaya (New York NY)

Olmeca (Las Vegas NV)

p1nkstar (Tampico MEXICO)

Pala (Austin TX)

Papi Churro (Austin TX)

Peanut Butter Wolf (San Jose CA)

penelope (New York NY)

Peyton (Houston TX)

The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)

Pofsky (Ventura County CA)

PRODUCA P (Washington DC)

purple~matter (Austin TX)

Rejoicer (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

The Revelries (Baton Rouge LA)

Rhonda Jewels (Austin TX)

Ringo Deathstarr (Austin TX)

Rosalind Hussell (Austin TX)

Ryder The Eagle (Toulouse FRANCE)

Sheila O (Chicago IL)

Shreddward (Austin TX)

Sister Kate (79.5) (New York NY)

Sofia Portanet (DJ set) (Berlin GERMANY)

Son Fjord (Austin TX)

Sriracha (Austin TX)

STOUT (New Haven CT)

The Struts (Derby UK-ENGLAND)

Student 1 (Inver Grove Heights MN)

SWAMPLIFETERRY (Leesville LA)

Swimming With Bears (Austin TX)

Tássia Reis (São Paulo BRAZIL)

TEFFLER (Los Angeles CA)

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down (Oakland CA)

Thigh Master (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Thin Lear (Queens NY)

Tim Shiel (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

TIZI (Montreal CANADA)

Torae (Brooklyn NY)

TravvyOfficial (Rochester NY)

Troop Brand (Vicksburg MS)

TT The Artist (Baltimore MD)

Tyler Sjöström (Winfield IL)

Vacationer DJ Set (Philadelphia PA)

Victoria La Mala (Los Angeles CA)

Warm Star (Austin TX)

White Denim (Austin TX)

Wiki (New York NY)

Wings Denied (Washington DC)

Y2K (Austin TX)

YUMAN (Rome ITALY)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments