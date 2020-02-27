 Australia's Tim Sheil and Thigh Master Added To The SXSW Line-up - Noise11.com
Tim Sheil

Tim Sheil

Australia’s Tim Sheil and Thigh Master Added To The SXSW Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2020

in News

Australia’s Tim Sheil and Thigh Master are two late additions to SXSW 2020.

Sydney’s Tim Sheil is an electronica musician who has also done time as a broadcaster on Double J and Triple J.

Brisbane’s Thigh Master will also showcase at SXSW in March.

SXSW has added 161 more artists this week. SXSW starts 13 March in Austin, Texas.

070 Shake (North Bergen NJ)
AdELA (Atlanta GA)
A Giant Dog (Austin TX)
Ajax Stacks (Grand Rapids MI)
American Grime (Miami FL)
Andie Flores (San Antonio TX)
The Ansible (Austin TX)
The Aquadolls (Los Angeles CA)
ARTZ (Brooklyn NY)
Ase Manual (Newark NJ)
AURAGRAPH (Los Angeles CA)
Azjah (Compton CA)
Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)
The Band of Heathens (Austin TX)
Bankreaux (Atlanta GA)
Ben Buck (Austin TX)
Ben Hixon (Dallas TX)
Betty Who (Los Angeles CA)
Black Lips (Atlanta GA)
Blivet (Trabuco Canyon CA)
Bottoms (Brooklyn NY)
Bradley Zero (London UK-ENGLAND)
8ULENTINA (Oakland CA)
Bulimianne Rhapsody (Austin TX)
Capolow (Oakland CA)
Carla Morrison (Tecate MEXICO)
Chicks on Speed (Hamburg GERMANY)
Chorizo Funk (Austin TX)
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band (Lafayette LA)
Corduroi (Austin TX)
Craigy F (Los Angeles CA)
Cupcake (Austin TX)
CUT_ (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Dama Nilz (Brooklyn NY)
daphne tunes (Austin TX)
Dash Flash (New York NY)
Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)
Dead Posey (Los Angeles CA)
Diamond Dior Davenport (Austin TX)
DJ Basskids (Seattle WA)
DJ JRO (Austin TX)
DJ King Mike (San Antonio TX)
DJ Tygga Ty (Rochester NY)
DJ Yohiness (Seattle WA)
Dominican Jay (Austin TX)
Dorio (Austin TX)
Dot Cromwell (Philadelphia PA)
Doughbeezy (Houston TX)
dreamgoth (Austin TX)
Ebenezer (London UK-ENGLAND)
Eclipse Darkness (Dallas TX)
Eliza Legzdina (Jurmala LATVIA)
Esa Mi Pau (Mexico City MEXICO)
The Exbats (Bisbee AZ)
Falz (Lagos NIGERIA)
FEE LION (Chicago IL)
Flite (Austin TX)
Flora & Fawna (Austin TX)
Freequency (Austin TX)
Frontier Folk Nebraska (Cincinnati OH)
Gat$ (Tampa FL)
Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)
Greasy Hands (Baltimore MD)
Guapdad 4000 (Oakland CA)
Hermajestie (Austin TX)
Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)
Hunni (New Britain CT)
IAYD (Austin TX)
Ice Cream (Toronto CANADA)
Ickarus (Jersey City NJ)
II Tone (Memphis TN)
J.Rocc (Los Angeles CA)
Jackie Venson (Austin TX)
The Jacks (Los Angeles CA)
Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)
João Brasil (Rio De Janeiro BRAZIL)
John Carroll Kirby (Los Angeles CA)
Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)
JU4N (Austin TX)
Kalen & Aslyn (Comer GA)
KAYWHT (Memphis TN)
KingSinatra (Austin TX)
Kirko Bangz (Houston TX)
Kishawn Jack (Jersey City NJ)
The Koreatown Oddity (Los Angeles CA)
Krystall Poppin (El Paso TX)
Kuniklo Collective (Austin TX)
Lady Grackle (Austin TX)
Land of Talk (Montreal CANADA)
Lembra (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
Liz Dexia (Austin TX)
LLORA (Dallas TX)
Lyons & Co. (Chicago IL)
Mara Connor (Los Angeles CA)
Mariachi Las Coronelas (Austin TX)
Marshall Law Band (Seattle WA)
Maude Latour (New York NY)
Mavi (Charlotte NC)
Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise (Lafayette LA)
mid^heaven (Austin TX)
Mikeysee (Long Island NY)
Milky Chance (Kassel GERMANY)
Miss Shelton (Montreal CANADA)
Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)
Mndsgn (San Diego CA)
Mouthfeel (Austin TX)
Mt. Borracho (San Antonio TX)
Narrow Head (Houston TX)
New Natives Brass Band (Lafayette LA)
Nicotine (Houston TX)
Noodles (Austin TX)
OJO (Austin TX)
Okay Kaya (New York NY)
Olmeca (Las Vegas NV)
p1nkstar (Tampico MEXICO)
Pala (Austin TX)
Papi Churro (Austin TX)
Peanut Butter Wolf (San Jose CA)
penelope (New York NY)
Peyton (Houston TX)
The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)
Pofsky (Ventura County CA)
PRODUCA P (Washington DC)
purple~matter (Austin TX)
Rejoicer (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
The Revelries (Baton Rouge LA)
Rhonda Jewels (Austin TX)
Ringo Deathstarr (Austin TX)
Rosalind Hussell (Austin TX)
Ryder The Eagle (Toulouse FRANCE)
Sheila O (Chicago IL)
Shreddward (Austin TX)
Sister Kate (79.5) (New York NY)
Sofia Portanet (DJ set) (Berlin GERMANY)
Son Fjord (Austin TX)
Sriracha (Austin TX)
STOUT (New Haven CT)
The Struts (Derby UK-ENGLAND)
Student 1 (Inver Grove Heights MN)
SWAMPLIFETERRY (Leesville LA)
Swimming With Bears (Austin TX)
Tássia Reis (São Paulo BRAZIL)
TEFFLER (Los Angeles CA)
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down (Oakland CA)
Thigh Master (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)
Thin Lear (Queens NY)
Tim Shiel (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
TIZI (Montreal CANADA)
Torae (Brooklyn NY)
TravvyOfficial (Rochester NY)
Troop Brand (Vicksburg MS)
TT The Artist (Baltimore MD)
Tyler Sjöström (Winfield IL)
Vacationer DJ Set (Philadelphia PA)
Victoria La Mala (Los Angeles CA)
Warm Star (Austin TX)
White Denim (Austin TX)
Wiki (New York NY)
Wings Denied (Washington DC)
Y2K (Austin TX)
YUMAN (Rome ITALY)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gordi
Gordi Makes Sandwiches With Bon Iver Producers

Gordi brought her long-time producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson across from Wisconsin to make her new song ‘Sandwiches’.

12 hours ago
Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Apia, Shorrock and the Songs of Paul Simon … Wendy Matthews Has Some Busy Months Ahead

Over the next three months Wendy Matthews fans will have the chance to see her sing the songs of Paul Simon, make her first ever public performance of ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ with Kate Ceberano for Apia and sing at a very special show with Little River Band founder Glenn Shorrock in Little River, the Victorian town LRB was named after.

13 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse To Receive A Walk of Fame Plaque In Camden

Amy Winehouse is to receive a plaque at Camden Markets in the UK.

1 day ago
Placido Domingo
Placido Domingo Dropped From Spanish Show After More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface

Spanish authorities have scrapped two upcoming performances by embattled opera star Placido Domingo "in solidarity" with his alleged sexual misconduct victims.

1 day ago
Judith Owen Is Coming Back To Australia and It Will Be Impressive

I first saw Judith Owen at The Cat Club in Melbourne in 2016. It was breathtaking.

2 days ago
David Roback
David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61

Mazzy Star guitarist and songwriter David Roback has died at the age of 61. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Fans Furious After Three Hour Show Delay

Madonna's Madame X Show in Paris was delayed by three hours on Saturday after the production was hit with "unforeseen technical problems".

2 days ago