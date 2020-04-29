 Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber Had A Lyme Disease Chat - Noise11.com
Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber Had A Lyme Disease Chat

by Music-News.com on April 30, 2020

in News

Avril Lavigne once reached out to fellow Canadian popstar Justin Bieber over his battle with Lyme disease.

Avril is currently promoting her new charity single We Are Warriors, which first appeared on her 2019 album Head Above Water as Warrior, though she has since reworked the track to reflect the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and to honour those working on the front lines.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the concept, Avril shared that she was inspired to write the melody following her conversations with Justin after reaching out to him to offer her own personal advice about fighting the disease.

“I just reached out like, ‘Yo, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my knowledge with you,'” she recalled.

“He was appreciative of that, but I think it seems like he is doing well. He put out new music and he had a tour, also.

“He is also a warrior overcoming Lyme and that was the whole inspiration behind my song, Warrior,” the 35-year-old continued. “Warrior and Head Above Water were the two first songs I wrote for this album because I was freshly coming out of fighting Lyme disease, so naturally that was what was on my heart. I love that I get to bring this out now and have it have a whole new meaning.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Avril discussed how she was self-isolating at home with pals when she had the idea to update the song in a bid to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts.

“We were talking (about) re-recording the song, so I rerecorded Warrior, changed it to We Are Warriors, in honour of all the frontline workers and everybody whos out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe,” she commented. “I wanted to show them that they are appreciated because they are the true warriors and true heroes right now. They are holding the world together.”

music-news.com

