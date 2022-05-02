 Avril Lavigne Postpones Canadian Dates Due To Covid - Noise11.com
Avril Lavigne Postpones Canadian Dates Due To Covid

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2022

in News

Avril Lavigne has postponed three of her Canadian concerts due to a Covid-19 case.

Avril Lavigne announced on Sunday that a string of concerts for her Love Sux tour would have to be rescheduled, hours before one was due to begin.

“To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures,” Avril wrote on Twitter. “Tonight’s show at Place Bell will be rescheduled for May 7th and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax will be announced shortly.

“I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly. We remain focused on everyone’s safety and can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Avril did not disclose who had tested positive within her touring team.

The tour is currently set to resume in Quebec City on Friday.

music-news.com

