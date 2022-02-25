AWOLNATION Covers Midnight Oil’s ‘Bed Are Burning’ With Tim McIlrath of Rise Against - Noise11.com

AWOLNATION have just dropped a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ with special guest Tim McIlrath of Rise Against.

The track will feature on the upcoming AWOLNATION covers album ‘My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me’.

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst loves the AWOLNATION version. “A tough new light on our old song! The whistle near the end is a deft touch…congrats AWOLNATION and Tim on doing a brilliant job!”

McIlrath said of the collaboration, “When I met Aaron years ago at one of our shows at the Coliseum in L.A., he disclosed his past time spent in hardcore bands, and we bonded over that. I’ve always been a fan of his, both as a person and his music, so it was an easy decision to guest on his version of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning.’ It didn’t hurt that I also love the song and all it stands for. I’m really impressed with the ways in which he made it his own because it’s not an easy song to reimagine.”

AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno said of the project, “Ever since I was much younger, I would sing along to this song. The singer may have the coolest dance moves in music video history. I think this song speaks for itself in terms of the message and meaning of the song. I was excited that Tim from Rise Against performed on this one in particular, given the power and influence his lyrics and music have had for so many years.”

The album also features guests Taylor Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Jewel, Beck and Grouplove.

‘My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me’ will be released on May 6.

MY ECHO, MY SHADOW, MY COVERS AND ME Tracklisting

Beds Are Burning (featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against)

Eye In The Sky (featuring Beck)

Take A Chance on Me (featuring Jewel)

Maniac (featuring Conor Mason of Nothing But Thieves)

Just A Friend (featuring Hyro The Hero)

Material Girl (featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson)

Wind of Change (featuring Brandon Boyd of Incubus & Portugal The Man)

Waiting Room (featuring Grouplove)

Drive (On digital only

Flagpole Sitta (featuring Elohim)

Alone Again (featuring Midland)

