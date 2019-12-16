Baby Animals and Killing Heidi are joining forces on a nationwide tour to bring female-fronted 90s rock ‘n’ roll to stages everywhere.

The tour takes in the major cities and loads of regional stops across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, ACT, South Australia and Western Australia.

While both bands have been releasing new music, they have a big back catalogue of classics to draw in fans as well.

Baby Animals are best known for their 1991 self-titled debut which included the hits Rush You and Early Warning. They released a cover of The Angels’ Marsailles in October 2019.

Killing Heidi was formed from the brother-and-sister team of Ella and Jesse Hooper in the Victorian village of Violet Town, just north of Melbourne in 1996. Their debut single Weir came out in 1999 with their debut album Reflector the following year.

Baby Animals and Killing Heidi Australian Tour Dates, 2020

JULY

3 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

4 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

10 – O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub, Emu Plains, NSW (tickets)

11 – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (tickets)

17 – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

18 – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

31 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

AUGUST

1 – The Gob, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

7 – The Astor, Perth, WA (tickets)

8 – The Astor, Perth, WA (tickets)

28 – The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

29 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW (tickets)

SEPTEMBER

3 – The Basement, Canberra, ACT (tickets)

5 – Aussie World, Sunshine Coast, QLD (tickets)

6 – Miami Marketta, Miami, QLD (tickets)

11 – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Aspendale Gardens, VIC (tickets)

12 – Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, VIC (tickets)

Check Out Baby Animals’ Early Warning Below:

Check Out Killing Heidi’s Weir Below:

