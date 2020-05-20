Backstreet Boys Australian Tour Rescheduled For 2021

Live Nation has put new dates for Backstreet Boys in Australia on sale for May 2021.

Backstreet Boys were another casualty of the pandemic. The tour was due to start today (May 20) in Brisbane.

Live Nation Australian tours for Green Day and Rod Stewart are yet to be rescheduled. The Alanis Morissette April 2020 shows have been moved to November 2020.

Live Nation’s cancelled tours include Ari Lennox, Asgeir, Baroness, Becky Lucas, Dave Matthews Band, Deftones, Elbow, Ministry, In Flames, Jason Byrne, Patty Griffin, YBN Cordae, Y2K and Pixies.

Live Nation has issued the following statement about Backstreet Boys.

Due to recent announcements by the Australian and New Zealand Governments the BACKSTREET BOYS – “DNA World Tour 2020” tour is being rescheduled. In a message to their fans, the Backstreet Boys said: “We were extremely excited to bring our DNA World tour down under to our Kiwi and Australian Fans. Unfortunately we have to postpone those dates. What’s most important is that everyone is safe right now and we will be rescheduling for 2021. We love you guys so much, we hope you stay safe with your loved ones. Hang on to those tickets, cause when it’s safe we’re going to party like never before, and if you know anything about the Backstreet Boys.. there ain’t no party like a Backstreet party cause a Backstreet party don’t stop! Stay Safe, Be well, Peace and Love and we will see you soon xx” Tickets are valid for rescheduled dates below without the need for exchange: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Wed 20 May 2020 now valid for Sat 1 May 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tue 26 May 2020 now valid for Mon 3 May 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wed 27 May 2020 now valid for Tue 4 May 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Fri 22 May 2020 now valid for Fri 7 May 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sat 23 May 2020 now valid for Sat 8 May 2021 RAC Arena, Perth WA

Sat 30 May 2020 now valid for Wed 12 May 2021 Patrons unable to attend the new dates listed above click here to request a full refund (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase). Refund requests are to be submitted prior to 5pm, Sun 31 May 2020. Ticket Limit: 8 tickets per customer Aisle Seating Tickets are tickets located in preferred seating positions within the venue, such as seats on or close to an aisle.

Please note, this means your Aisle Seating allocation may or may not be the seat directly adjacent to an aisle.

Noise11.com

