Backstreet Boys Officially Postpone Australian Tour

The Backstreet Boys have postponed the Australia/New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group was set to perform Down Under next month, but travel restrictions have forced them to postpone the dates until next year.

“I want to let you know that we’re extremely excited to bring our DNA World Tour Down Under to our Kiwi and Australian family,” Nick Carter said in a clip shared on social media.

A.J. McLean added: “We were supposed to be coming to see you guys on the DNA Tour next month but unfortunately due to the state of the world right now with Covid-19 it’s safety first.”

Brian Littrell then commented: “We’ve got to stay home, we’ve got to stay safe. We’ve got to reschedule for next year, 2021, so by then things should be all good.”

“When it’s safe we’ll come back down there and rock your body right,” finished Kevin Richardson, referencing their hit single Everybody (Backstreet’s Back). “We love you so much. We hope you stay safe with your loved ones. And hang on to those tickets because when it’s safe, we’re going to party like never before.”

Howie Dorough concluded: “If you know anything about the Backstreet Boys, there ain’t no party like a backstreet party ’cause a backstreet party don’t stop.”

The rescheduled tour will kick off in Auckland on 28 April 2021, and the singers will play a total of seven dates, wrapping in Perth on 12 May.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows and ticket holders unable to attend these dates are eligible to receive a full refund if they apply before the end of May.

