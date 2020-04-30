 Backstreet Boys Officially Postpone Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Backstreet Boys Officially Postpone Australian Tour

by Music-News.com on May 1, 2020

in News

The Backstreet Boys have postponed the Australia/New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group was set to perform Down Under next month, but travel restrictions have forced them to postpone the dates until next year.

“I want to let you know that we’re extremely excited to bring our DNA World Tour Down Under to our Kiwi and Australian family,” Nick Carter said in a clip shared on social media.

A.J. McLean added: “We were supposed to be coming to see you guys on the DNA Tour next month but unfortunately due to the state of the world right now with Covid-19 it’s safety first.”

Brian Littrell then commented: “We’ve got to stay home, we’ve got to stay safe. We’ve got to reschedule for next year, 2021, so by then things should be all good.”

“When it’s safe we’ll come back down there and rock your body right,” finished Kevin Richardson, referencing their hit single Everybody (Backstreet’s Back). “We love you so much. We hope you stay safe with your loved ones. And hang on to those tickets because when it’s safe, we’re going to party like never before.”

Howie Dorough concluded: “If you know anything about the Backstreet Boys, there ain’t no party like a backstreet party ’cause a backstreet party don’t stop.”

The rescheduled tour will kick off in Auckland on 28 April 2021, and the singers will play a total of seven dates, wrapping in Perth on 12 May.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows and ticket holders unable to attend these dates are eligible to receive a full refund if they apply before the end of May.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

1 hour ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban On How The Pandemic Effects Him

Keith Urban says he has been struggling to cope amid the global health crisis, as staying indoors as part of the new social distancing guidelines has meant his “artistic confidence” has been stifled.

13 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oasis Drop Previously Unreleased Track ‘Don’t Stop’

Oasis have released the previously unreleased song ‘Don’t Stop’.

1 day ago
Metallica photo by Ros OGorman
Metallica Working On New Music During Quarantine?

The heavy metal group's drummer has revealed he and his bandmates - James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett - have been discussing "how we can just be a band again" post-lockdown and he also teased that if they are still stuck at home in six months' time, they are bound to make their first record since 2016's 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct'.

1 day ago
Linkin Park photo by Ros O'Gorman
Linkin Park Planned New Music Before COVID-19 Came Along

The coronavirus outbreak has forced rockers Linkin Park to press pause on the band's first new material since the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

1 day ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

3 days ago