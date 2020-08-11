 Bad Religion Remake 2020 Version of Faith Alone - Noise11.com
Bad Religion Remake 2020 Version of Faith Alone

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2020

in News

Bad Religion have updated their 1990 track ‘Faith Alone’ for a locked down Covid world.

‘Faith Alone’ was the last track on side one of the 1980 album ‘Against The Grain’. ‘Against The Grain’ was the fifth Bad Religion album.

The song was written by Greg Graffin. Greg says, “I have al-ways written songs on piano. Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano. I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way. Brett (Gurewitz) thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment. For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence.”

Bad Religion members recorded the new version in isolation but Graffin started the sessions alone with his vocals and piano. Brett Gurewitz then added his guitar. Stevie Blacke then added strings, Jamie Miller his drums and then producer Carlos de la Garza put it all together.

Gurewitz explains, “I think the message of ‘Faith Alone’ really resonates with everything that’s happening right now. Racial injustice, Trump, the COVID pandemic, the rejection of science, none of these things can be solved by burying our heads in the sand. We’ve always believed problems can be solved through reason and action, not faith and prayer. It’s what we’ve been writing about since the band started.”

Bad Religion formed in Los Angeles in 1980 and to release their music Brett Gureqitz started his own label to release his band’s music, Epitaph Records. Epitaph would become one of the world’s leading Punk labels with releases from Alkaline Trio, Pennywise, the first two Green Day albums, Social Distortion, Parkwave Drive, Everytime I Die, Rancid, L7, Tricky, Turbonegro, Motion City Soundtrack, Nick Cave and Weezer.

Bad Religion’s last album was ‘Age of Unreason’ in 2019.

Noise11.com

