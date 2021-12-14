 Badfinger ‘Straight Up’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Badfinger Straight Up

Badfinger ‘Straight Up’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on December 14, 2021

in News

‘Straight Up’, the fourth and most successful album for Badfinger, has turned 50 years old.

‘Straight Up’ was released on 13 December 1971, just two and a half years after the first album ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, released under the band’s original name The Iveys.

‘Straight Up’ featured the hit songs:

Day After Day (no 5 UK, no 8 Australia, no 4 USA, 1971). ‘Day After Day’ was produced by George Harrison. Harrison added Leon Russell on piano to the song. George plays slide guitar on the song.

And ‘Baby Blue’ (no 73 UK, no 16 Australia and no 14 USA). ‘Baby Blue’ was also used in the finale scene of ‘Breaking Bad’. ‘Baby Blue’ was produced by Todd Rundgren.

Badfinger were signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records. The name Badfinger came from The Beatles’ original working title for ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, originally titled ‘Bad Finger Boogie’.

Their song ‘Without You’ was written by Badfinger members Pete Ham and Tom Evans. It became a hit for Harry Nilsson in 1971 and then Mariah Carey in 1994. The band’s first hit ‘Come and Get It’ was written by Paul McCartney as a contender for the Abbey Road album.

‘Straight Up’ was recorded in 1969 at Abbey Road studios while The Beatles were also in the studio making the ‘Abbey Road’ album after completing the ‘Get Back’ sessions in January 1969.

Harrison ran out of time producing the album because he became involved in Concert for Banga Desh. He recruited Rundgren to complete the sessions after meeting him in New York. Rundgren mixed the whole album.

Badfinger were Pete Ham on lead vocals and lead guitar, Tom Evans on lead vocals and bass guitar, Joey Molland on lead guitar and vocals and Mike Gibbins on drums. Ham died in 1975, Evans died in 1983, Gibbins in 2005. Joey Molland is the sole surviving member of the band.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Garth Dennis
Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72

Garth Dennis, a co-founding member of Jamaican reggae act Black Uhuru, has died at the age of 72.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Police Share Christmas Version of ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’

A previously unseen music video for The Police’s 1980 UK Number One hit ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ has been unearthed from the band’s archives after 41 years. The video has now been released for Christmas 2021.

4 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In London

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have finally had their chance to farewell Charlie Watts in a memorial gathering in London.

5 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital

Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

5 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Thanks Music Therapy Students

The first students to graduate from a North East music therapy centre have received a special message from the superstar who launched them on their journey.

5 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has a stack of new dates for the Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour, postponed because of Covid.

6 days ago
Paul McCartney and Wings Wings Wild Life
Paul McCartney and Wings ‘Wild Life’ Album Turns 50

‘Wild Life’, the third post-Beatles album for Paul McCartney, was released 50 years ago this week.

6 days ago