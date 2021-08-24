Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute To Rolling Stones Charlie Watts - Noise11.com

The surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who has died at age 80.

The Rolling Stones announced the passing of Charlie today just weeks after he dropped off the upcoming Stones North American tour.

In a video Paul McCartney said “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer. He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill but I didn’t know he was this ill. Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family. Condolences to The Stones. It will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. He was a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock. Love you Charlie. I have always loved you. Beautiful man and great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Ringo Starr said, “#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo.”

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

