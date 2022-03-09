Beck To Perform Acoustic Show - Noise11.com

Beck has announced a SXSW showcase event in Austin this Saturday to support Equality Texas and Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

Beck will play the exclusive solo acoustic performance at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater for SXSW attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Equality Texas works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration.

Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) is an organization dedicated to furthering gender diverse equality in Texas through education and networking in both public and private forums.

Beck is a keynote speaker for SXSW 2022. He will talk on 18 March at 1pm at the Austin Convention Center.

