Ben Blackwell On How He Scored The Stooges Release For Third Man Records

On 7 August 2020, Third Man Records will release The Stooges historic recording of ‘Live At Goose Lake, August 8th, 1970’ almost 50 years to the day it was recorded.

Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell tells the story of the discovery of the album for Noise11.com. “There was a gentleman named Joshua Rogers. His father was a man named James Casilli. James Casilli passed away sometime ago. He was a sound engineer in Michigan in the 70s and 80s. A couple of years back James’ mom decided to sell the family house. Josh found this box of tapes labelled ‘Goose Lake’ and in that box was a tape labelled The Stooges.

“He was familiar of Third Man. He was a fan of Third Man and he approached us. This guy came to Third Man and said ‘I know what you do. I know you did Iggy (Pop) ‘Total Chaos’ book. He said he had this tape. He didn’t even know if there was music on it but asked if I’d take a look and see if we were interested in working together on it and seeing if anything could come from it.

I thought I knew what happened at Goose Lake. I listened to that recording and here we are.

“Iggy is a busy man. I’ve been speaking with Iggy’s manager Henry McGroggin. I started talking with him early in the process once we had tape transfer. I never expected Iggy to take the reigns. He has other things he is doing. I don’t think of him as the type of guy who looks back. He gave us some quotes for the liner notes and he has approved the release. He wasn’t sitting there in the study mixing any of it. It wasn’t giving directions on the cover. That’s okay. He is Iggy Pop. He has earned the right to do that. We probably won’t get a thank you note but if we fucked up we’d hear about it”.

Watch the Ben Blackwell Noise11 interview for the full story of the release of The Stooges ‘Live At Goose Lake, August 8th, 1970’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments