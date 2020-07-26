Ben Blackwell On The Day Neil Young Came Into Third Man Records

In 2014 Neil Young recorded his 33rd studio album ‘A Letter Home’ at Jack White and Ben Blackwell’s Third Man Records in Nashville.

The album was recorded in a vintage 1947 refurbished Video-o-Graph recording booth at Third Man Records studio.

Third Man Records co-founder and co-owner Ben Blackwell recalled for Noise11 the day Neil Young came to town and into the office. “I got to talk to him about the Minor Birds with Rick James and spending time in Detroit. He walked by one day and said “hey Blackwell, what’s up?”. Jack (White) had introduced me the day before “Hey this is Ben Blackwell”. He remembered my name, holy shit.

“Once that record got to happening I would get phone calls from Neil Young about the project on my cell phone. I was driving home to Michigan one day and I held up my cell phone. My wife is looking at me and I’m like “it’s Neil Young”. I was covering up the phone so she could hear him talk. What an amazing talent and what a great person to work with. I am so, so proud and happy that I even got to do that”.

Watch the complete interview with Ben Blackwell of Third Man Records, actually here to talk about the new Stooges historic release ‘Live At Goose Lake’.

Watch Neil Young recording ‘A Letter Home’ at Third Man Records:

The Stooges ‘Live At Goose Lake August 8th, 1970’ will be released through Third Man Records on August 7th, 2020.

