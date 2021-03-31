Bendigo Red Hot Summer Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Eight months out Bendigo’s Red Hot Summer in November is a sell-out.
Red Hot Summer has been staggered in 2021 to take post-Covid opening operations into account. The 2021 schedule started with a sell-out show in Launceston on 13 March.
The Bendigo show on 13 November is the final show in the 2021 season. The tour features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.
2021 sell-outs include Launceston, Hobart, Mannum, Barossa Valley, Swan Valley, the first Bribie Island show, Jacobs Well, the first Mornington show and now Bendigo.
Tickets are still available for the Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kationg, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.
Get tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
