 Berlin Orchestrate Their Oldies - Noise11.com
Berlin

Berlin

Berlin Orchestrate Their Oldies

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2021

in News

Founding Berlin members Terri Nunn, John Crawford and David Diamond, have reimaged their old songs with an orchestra.

1984’s ‘Now Its My Turn’ now features an all-new orchestra backing as part of the new project ‘Strings Attached’.

Berlin were best now for the 80s hits ‘’Sex (I’m A …’, ‘No More Words’ and the Top Gun classic ‘Take My Breath Away’.

The new project features the three founding members who together wrote ‘Sex (I’m A…’. Diamond departed before ‘Take My Breath Away’.

Berlin formed Los Angeles in 1978 and disbanded originally in 1987. On New Years Eve 2020 they performed at the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party.

August Day, the label releasing ‘Strings Attached’, has also released orchestrated albums by Rick Springfield, A Flock of Seagulls and Cutting Crew.

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Dobbyn
Dave Dobbyn Becomes Sir Dave Dobbyn In New Zealand New Year’s Honours

Dave Dobbyn, best known for his 1986 no 1 song ‘Slice of Heaven’, has been knighted in New Zealand as part of the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney III
Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival

Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.

4 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform NYE Show On Billboards in London and New York

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

4 days ago
Master P
Master P Makes Bid Doe Reebok

Rap mogul Master P and former basketball player Baron Davis are in talks to buy sportswear company Reebok for $2.4 billion.

5 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Teases New Guns ‘N Roses Album For 2021

Slash is hopeful he will drop two new albums in the new year, one with Guns 'n Roses and another with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen On Matter of Time EP

Eddie Vedder has recorded Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’ for a surprise EP ‘Matter of Time’, released on Christmas Day.

6 days ago