Berlin Orchestrate Their Oldies - Noise11.com

Founding Berlin members Terri Nunn, John Crawford and David Diamond, have reimaged their old songs with an orchestra.

1984’s ‘Now Its My Turn’ now features an all-new orchestra backing as part of the new project ‘Strings Attached’.

Berlin were best now for the 80s hits ‘’Sex (I’m A …’, ‘No More Words’ and the Top Gun classic ‘Take My Breath Away’.

The new project features the three founding members who together wrote ‘Sex (I’m A…’. Diamond departed before ‘Take My Breath Away’.

Berlin formed Los Angeles in 1978 and disbanded originally in 1987. On New Years Eve 2020 they performed at the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party.

August Day, the label releasing ‘Strings Attached’, has also released orchestrated albums by Rick Springfield, A Flock of Seagulls and Cutting Crew.

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments