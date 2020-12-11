 Bernie Sanders Presents Dua Lipa With Billboard Women of the Year Award - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Bernie Sanders Presents Dua Lipa With Billboard Women of the Year Award

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2020

in News

Dua Lipa virtually received her Billboard Women in Music honour from one of her heroes, U.S. politician Bernie Sanders, on Thursday night.

Dua Lipa opened the gala with a stripped-down performance of Boys Will Be Boys before accepting the Women in Music Powerhouse Award, which is given annually to an act whose music dominates streaming, sales, and radio.

She used her speech to praise Bernie after he virtually handed her the trophy on Thursday night.

“What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual,” Bernie said in his introduction. “The winner of tonight’s Powerhouse Award understands that… She has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all.

“She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community and she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change.”

He also revealed he and Dua spoke over Zoom a few weeks ago.

Dua Lipa called the politician a “personal hero” before accepting the accolade, and called out music industry executives for not putting more women in charge – pointing out that only 2.6 per cent of all producers of Billboard Hot 100 songs are women.

“We’ve still got so far to go for real equality,” she said. “Let’s keep celebrating the women, and keep encouraging all the young girls out there to be the powerhouses of the future.”

Dua was recognised alongside Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Woman of the Year Cardi B at the Billboard prizegiving.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Release Joint Song ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

12 hours ago
Yungblud
UK Charts: Yungblood Is No 1 In The UK

Yungblood 'Weird' is no 1 in the UK. Racking up 39,000 chart sales – with 91% of its total made up of pure sales – Weird! comfortably leads this week chart, finishing ahead of Together At Christmas by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe at Number 2.

13 hours ago
The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

20 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Ninth Album Evermore

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album ‘Evermore’, her second album this year.

21 hours ago
Soundgarden, ChrisCornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released

A collection of covers by Chris Cornell has popped up on streaming services. ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ features Cornell’s covers of songs by Guns ‘N Roses, Prince, Nilsson, Janis Joplin, John Lennon and others.

21 hours ago
Joseph Mojo Morgansfield
Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56

Muddy Waters’ son Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield has died at after collapsing at his home in Waukegan, Illinois. He was 56 years old.

21 hours ago
The Teskey Brothers
Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video

Happy Christmas from The Teskey Brothers. A brand new video for ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ popped up today.

2 days ago