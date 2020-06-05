Beyonce Asks Fans To Stay Focused During #BlackLivesMatter

Beyonce has urged fans to remain “aligned and focused” in the fight against racial inequality as Black Lives Matter protests hit global landmarks.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, the Halo hitmaker encouraged her followers to continue the call for “real justice” and stand up to be counted in the aftermath of the shocking death of George Floyd, which has sparked the anti-racism demonstrations around the world.

“The world came together for George Floyd,” she wrote alongside an image of protesters. “We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

Unarmed African-American man Floyd passed away following an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota in which a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes on 25 May.

The cop in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao – have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Beyonce also took to the photo-sharing site last week to express her anguish and frustration over Floyd’s death.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain,” the 38-year-old stated. “I’m not only speaking to people of colour. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now.”

The singer’s husband, JAY-Z, has also called for justice after speaking with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday night.

The rapper took to his company Roc Nation’s Twitter account and called himself a “human, a father and a black man in pain”, adding, “I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.”

