Beyonce BeyGOOD Foundation Offers Grants To Black-Owned Small Business

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2020

in News

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to launch a fund for black-owned small businesses struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will offer grants of $10,000 (£7,880) to “black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time”, NAACP said.

Cities include New York, Los Angeles and Houston and, in order to be eligible for the grant, applicants must either be a “black-owned small business owner” or be able to “provide property damage or replacement estimates”.

“The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,” the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund’s website description reads.

“The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs.”

It’s not the first time Beyonce has done her bit to provide financial relief amid the pandemic. In April, BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund to provide $6 million (£4.7 million) to various organisations during the health crisis.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

