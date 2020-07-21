Beyonce Debuts ‘Black Is King’ Trailer

Beyonce has voiced the trailer for the new ‘Black Is King’ trailer, debuting soon on Disney+.

‘The Lion King: The Gift. Black Is King’ is a film by Beyonce.

According to Walt Disney Studios, “Black Is King, based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” will premiere two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s global phenomenon, “The Lion King.” The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

The trailer features Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Pharrell Williams.

At Instagram Beyonce said, “The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey,” she wrote at the time. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

‘Black Is King’ will premiere on Disney+ on 31 July, 2020.

Gorillaz Debut New Song With ScHoolboy Q

Gorillaz have another new song ‘PAC-Man with American rapper ScHoolboy Q.

Gorillaz have been rolling out a series of new music in their Song Machine series.

‘Song Machine’ started to roll out in January. The concept for Gorillaz is to release a song a month with 13 songs delivered by the end of the year. The end result is not envisaged as an album. Instead Damon Albarn told the BBC, “We no longer kind of see ourselves as constrained to making albums. We can now make episodes and seasons.”

‘Song Machine’ will include collaborations with Australia’s Tame Impala and Sampa The Great.

