Beyonce In Talks For An Oscars Performance - Noise11.com

Beyoncé is reportedly in talks with Oscars producers to perform at the event.

According to editors at Variety, organisers want the superstar to sing the track Be Alive, which she co-wrote with Dixson for the movie King Richard, at a tennis court in Compton, California to open the ceremony.

King Richard, which delves into the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, has earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Will Smith, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Song for Be Alive.

Sources also told the outlet that the production may also involve Smith, who portrays the lead role in the film.

If it goes ahead, the performance would be broadcast to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the Academy Awards will be held on 27 March.

