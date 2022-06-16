Beyoncé To Release First Album Since 2016 Renaissance - Noise11.com

Beyonce´ has announced her comeback project RENAISSANCE.

Beyoncé revealed on Wednesday night that “act i” of the project, titled RENAISSANCE, will be released on 29 July.

She simply changed her social media bios to read, “act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29,” while the accounts for streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube also shared an image that reads, “act i, RENAISSANCE” in white writing on a black background.

“The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29 #RENAISSANCE,” Spotify representatives wrote on Twitter.

REINASSANCE appears to be a 16-track album and is expected to be followed up with further “acts” at a later date.

It marks Beyonce´’s seventh studio album and her first since 2016’s Lemonade.

Beyoncé slyly mentioned the album title when she discussed her new music with Harper’s Bazaar magazine in August last year.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she said, before adding more about her process.

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” she explained. “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

