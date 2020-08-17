 Biffy Clyro Set For UK No 1 Album - Noise11.com
Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings

Biffy Clyro Set For UK No 1 Album

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2020

in News

Biffy Clyro lead an all-new Top 4 on today’s Official Chart Update, with the Scottish band gunning for their third UK Number 1 album.

The alt-rock group’s eighth studio album A Celebration of Endings is currently outperforming the rest of the Top 5 combined, notching up the most physical and download sales so far this week.

Biffy have previously scored two Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart with 2013’s Opposites and 2016’s Ellipsis.

Indie rock group Sea Girls are at Number 2 midweek with their debut album Open Up Your Head, while Manic Street Preachers’ lead singer James Dean Bradfield is at Number 3 with his first solo studio album in 14 years Even in Exile. It could become James’ first Top 10 as a soloist, and his 14th including his career with the Manics.

Close behind at Number 4 are Brighton folk-punk outfit Levellers with Peace, their first album in eight years.

Three more new releases could secure a Top 10 debut this week; British folk singer Kate Rusby is eyeing her first Top 10 with Hand Me Down at 6, Nigerian rapper and singer Burna Boy is at 8 with his fifth studio album Twice as Tall, and Rumer’s first country album Nashville Tears is at 9, possibly her first UK Top 10 album in eight years.

Indie musician Jim Bob is on track to land his first Top 40 album with Pop Up (featuring a 26-second song titled 2020 WTF!) at Number 12, and three classic albums reissued on vinyl this week could re-enter the Top 40: Queen’s Greatest Hits II (15), David Bowie’s Let’s Dance (17), and Madness’ One Step Beyond (33).

Also reissued on vinyl this past week, Goldfrapp’s 2005 album Supernature could return to the Top 40 at 23 and finally, Ursa Major, the debut album from self-described “upbeat indie meets dirty pop” group Marsicans, is at 35.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings
Biffy Clyro Finally Release ‘A Celebration of Endings’ After COVID Delay

Scotland’s Biffy Clyro have finally released their ‘A Celebration of Endings’ album, originally due in May but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Has No Idea When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

12 hours ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Regrets Outing Herself As A Grandmother

Sia regrets announcing that her adopted son had become a father because it wasn't her "news to share".

17 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums” Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ is Number One For Third Week

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist of 2020 to hold the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third week, as her eighth studio album "folklore" is the top selling set again in Australia.

1 day ago
John Legend, Image, Ros O'Gorman
John Legend Is Making A TV Series About Himself

John Legend has drawn inspiration from his childhood for his new TV series.

2 days ago
Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor Wants His Solo Music To Piss Fans Off

Corey Taylor - who is best known for being the frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour - is branching out into solo projects with the upcoming release of his debut solo album 'CMFT', and has said he's eager to make music that "pretentious pricks can't understand".

2 days ago
Alicia Keys image, Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Teases Khalid Collaboration

Alicia Keys tagged Khalid in a Twitter post, in which she shared a 15-second audio clip. She wrote in the post: "I think it's time."

4 days ago