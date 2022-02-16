Biffy Clyro To Premiere Documentary - Noise11.com

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, ‘Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland’.

Fans can expect “unprecedented access to the band” – who formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – in the fly-on-the-wall feature film documenting the recording process of Biffy Clyro’s ninth studio album, ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’.

Biffy Clyro returned to Ayrshire to create the follow-up to 2020’s ‘A Celebration of Endings’ in the intimate setting of a farm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release states that the documentary follows “the band’s ups and downs and their newfound approach to their creativity.”

The journey concludes with Biffy Clyro returning to the stage with a sold-out outdoor show at Glasgow Green, for what marked their first show in their homeland in almost two years.

Speaking of the film, frontman Simon said: “In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we’re making this record, and there’s something really pure about that.”

Drummer Ben Johnston commented: “We don’t need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room – and that’s what keeps our hearts beating.”

Bassist James Johnston added: “Everyone should join a band… if you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that’s probably the best years you’ll ever have in your life.”

The film will premiere on Amazon Music and Prime Video on February 25, with select showings at four cinemas: Dalston’s Rio Cinema, Cameo in Edinburgh, DCA in Dundee and Everyman in Glasgow.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



