Biffy Clyro To Premiere Documentary - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2022

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, ‘Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland’.

Fans can expect “unprecedented access to the band” – who formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – in the fly-on-the-wall feature film documenting the recording process of Biffy Clyro’s ninth studio album, ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’.

Biffy Clyro returned to Ayrshire to create the follow-up to 2020’s ‘A Celebration of Endings’ in the intimate setting of a farm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release states that the documentary follows “the band’s ups and downs and their newfound approach to their creativity.”

The journey concludes with Biffy Clyro returning to the stage with a sold-out outdoor show at Glasgow Green, for what marked their first show in their homeland in almost two years.

Speaking of the film, frontman Simon said: “In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we’re making this record, and there’s something really pure about that.”

Drummer Ben Johnston commented: “We don’t need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room – and that’s what keeps our hearts beating.”

Bassist James Johnston added: “Everyone should join a band… if you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that’s probably the best years you’ll ever have in your life.”

The film will premiere on Amazon Music and Prime Video on February 25, with select showings at four cinemas: Dalston’s Rio Cinema, Cameo in Edinburgh, DCA in Dundee and Everyman in Glasgow.

