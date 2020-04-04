Bill Withers Passes Away At Age 81

Soul legend Bill Withers has died from heart complications at the age of 81.

In a statement the Withers family posted:

We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones. We know his legacy will live in our hearts and in yours for generations to come. We will miss his sharp wit, playful sense of humor, and no-nonsense way of turning a phrase as no one else could. He was a deeply proud man, full of integrity and principle, and we as his family are immensely proud of him for sharing his musical and lyrical gifts so elegantly and generously with the world. A master of writing love songs, he loved music, cherished and protected his family, and our love for him is immeasurable. With Love,

The Withers Family

Bill Withers was a three time Grammy Award winner. He won his first Grammy for his first hit. ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ won Best R&B Song at the 14th Grammy Awards in 1972.

‘Lean On Me’ was his first number one hit in 1972.

In 1981 Bill recorded ‘Just The Two Of Us’ with jazz great Grover Washington Jr. It earned at Grammy for Best R&B Song.

Bill withdrew from the music industry in 1985, citing his difficulty in dealing with record executives who wanted to control his sound so they could sell more records.

In 2005, Bill Withers was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and then Stevie Wonder inducted him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lenny Kravitz

Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Sammy Hagar

David Coverdale

RIP…Two of his songs were on my DP audition tape…XX https://t.co/sFYnGBI9Mh — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) April 3, 2020

