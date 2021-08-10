 Billie Eilish Adds Extra London Dates - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Adds Extra London Dates

by Music-News.com on August 11, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive ‘Happier Than Ever World Tour’.

Billie Eilish – who was forced to axe her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ World Tour’ due to the global pandemic – has decided to add an extra gig at London’s The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to “overwhelming demand.”

A statement was released on her official Twitter account, which read: “UK: Due to overwhelming demand, Billie has added a sixth and final show in London at the O2 Arena on Jun 26.

The extra date means that the 19-year-old singer will be performing at London’s The O2 on June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, and now June 26.

The ‘Happier Than Ever Tour’ kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, 2022, and wraps on July 2, 2022 in Zurich.

Billie Eilish run is in support of her second studio album of the same name.

Billie announced the tour with a promo video on social media. She captioned the clip on Instagram: “GOING ON TOURRRRRR AGAINNNNNN JSKCHSKCJSLFJKSNDHSK FINALLYYYYYYY “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” EEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish previously admitted the past year has been both a “blessing and a curse.

She said at the time: “So it’s been a blessing, huge blessing and a curse, but I’m really, really happy that we’ve been able to make the things that we’re making. And I can’t wait for you to hear this shit. I can’t wait to have the world hear. I’m very excited and hopeful for the future.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Global Citizen Live Line-Up Announced

Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will perform at Global Citizen Live.

8 hours ago
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Will Only Have Vaccinated Fans At Concerts

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

13 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Play Intimate London Gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month.

17 hours ago
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo
Frank Ocean To Launch Luxury Jewellery Brand

Frank Ocean has unveiled a new luxury brand named Homer.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Set For Vegas Run

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

2 days ago
The Weeknd
UK Charts: The Weeknd Is Heading For No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

3 days ago
Boy & Bear Moonfire
Boy and Bear Pass a 10 Year Milestone With ‘Moonfire’

‘Moonfire’, the debut album by Sydney’s Boy & Bear’, turned 10 this week.

3 days ago