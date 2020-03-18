Billie Eilish Admits Backlash After Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish – who won 10 Grammys and a BRIT Award over a two week period last month – has opened up about how online trolls questioning her credibility impacted her mental health.

She’s quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “It was a rough week to be honest after we won 10 Grammys.

“I don’t know how you are supposed to digest that, especially when the whole world was like, ‘You didn’t deserve it’ all over the internet – that was rough.

“It made me be like, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was weird that winning Grammys makes you doubt yourself and feel like you’re less than you are.”

In response to her critics, the 18-year-old star decided to stop herself from looking at comments online.

She explained: “Now I’m so grateful, it was just the internet ruining my life, now I’m off it.”

In a nice turnaround, Billie is glad her James Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’ has been well received, and even changed some people’s minds.

She added: “It’s always nice to hear somebody say, ‘I didn’t think this would be good and I’m completely wrong’.

“People who aren’t even fans of mine who thought it was a bad choice, I get they have problems with it. It was nice to have a couple say, ‘I was wrong.’ ”

Meanwhile, Billie has confirmed her North American tour dates – previously scheduled throughout March and April – are being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After already delaying shows this month, her team confirmed on social media: “Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon.

“All tickets will be honoured for the new tour dates.”

