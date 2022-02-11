 Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Visit The White House - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Visit The White House

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2022

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas met U.S. President Joe Biden and his new dog at the White House on Wednesday.

The sibling musicians, as well as their parents Maggie and Patrick, who all backed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, made the visit ahead of a gig in Washington D.C.

Pet-loving Billie, who adopted a Pitbull puppy named Shark during the Covid-19 pandemic, also met the Biden family’s new dog Commander – a replacement for their beloved rescue Champ, who passed away last summer.

“When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” Biden wrote on his presidential Instagram account next to a picture of himself with Billie and Finneas. “Great to see you and your family – and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.

Explaining the reason for the visit, a White House official told Bloomberg: “Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music.”

Eilish performed at the Democratic National Committee’s virtual 2020 convention, delivering her first public performance of her song My Future on the night Biden was acclaimed as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

music-news.com

