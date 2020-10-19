 Billie Eilish Confirms New Song On The Way - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Confirms New Song On The Way

by Music-News.com on October 20, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has revealed on her Instagram Stories she will be dropping a new tune in November, and hinted it would have an autumnal theme.

In response to a fan who posted: “NEW SONG ??????? (sic)”, she replied: “november (sic)”

Another of Billie’s supporters asked for a colour which “matches the song coming in November”.

Eilish responded by sharing an autumnal orange-brown shade.

This news comes after Billie was one of the big winners at the Billboard Music Awards last week.
Billie took home a hat-trick of prizes, Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

She took to the stage in a face mask to accept her Top Female Artist gong, and urged others to don the protective clothing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “This is so nuts. Thank you so much, Billboard.

“Thank you to all the women who have come before me and paved my way. I love you.

“Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe. Take care.”

Nicole Richie presented Billie with her album prize – which she beat off competition from Ariana Grande, Khalid, Taylor, and Post Malone to win – and the singer said: “Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy.

“Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much. This is amazing.

“I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don’t know why you do. I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted.

“It is always a shock when I win anything at all.

“Thank you, Billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah.”

Billie’s upcoming tune will be her first new song since she dropped track ‘my future’ in July.

