Billie Eilish Joins The Office Podcast

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish will join Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell, and John Krasinki on a new Spotify podcast about iconic U.S. TV comedy The Office.

The new 12-episode series, titled An Oral History of The Office, will be hosted and produced by Brian Baumgartner, who played accountant Kevin Malone on the beloved show.

Fans can look forward to interviews and memories from his fellow cast members Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey, as well as celebrity devotees, like Bad Guy hitmaker Eilish, according to People.

Eilish has proclaimed herself to be one of The Office’s biggest fans and used dialogue from one of the show’s episode’s – titled Threat Level Midnight – as a sample in her 2019 song My Strange Addiction.

Baumgartner, who is working with former The Office producer Ben Silverman on the new venture, will also chat to Greg Daniels, who created the American version of the hit, and Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who co-created, wrote, produced and starred in the BBC original, which aired from 2001 to 2003.

The U.S. TV hit, which ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013, has proved a popular podcast subject – Brian’s co-stars Jenna and Angela currently host the top-rated Office Ladies audio series.

The first episode of An Oral History of The Office will kick off on 14 July.

