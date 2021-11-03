Billie Eilish Performs With Danny Elfman - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish performed the finale from The Nightmare Before Christmas ‘Simply Meant To Be’ with Danny Elfman in Los Angeles this week.
The Halloween event was a live to film concert in Los Angeles with Eilish playing Sally and Elfman as Jack Skellington with a full orchestra.
Elfman rose to fame as a member of 80s band Oingo Boingo. He has since composed the score for over one hundred soundtracks including ‘Batman’, ‘Edward Scissorheands’, Spider-Man’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.
Danny also wrote the theme for The Simpsons.
In 2021 he released his first album in decades, ‘Big Mess’.
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook
Tagged as: 10s, 20s, 80s, Billie Eilish Danny Elfman, pop, rock, soundtrack, theatre, USA