Billie Eilish Performs With Danny Elfman - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish performed the finale from The Nightmare Before Christmas ‘Simply Meant To Be’ with Danny Elfman in Los Angeles this week.

The Halloween event was a live to film concert in Los Angeles with Eilish playing Sally and Elfman as Jack Skellington with a full orchestra.

Elfman rose to fame as a member of 80s band Oingo Boingo. He has since composed the score for over one hundred soundtracks including ‘Batman’, ‘Edward Scissorheands’, Spider-Man’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

Danny also wrote the theme for The Simpsons.

In 2021 he released his first album in decades, ‘Big Mess’.

