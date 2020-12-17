 Billie Eilish Reveals The Michael Buble Song That Inspired Her - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Reveals The Michael Buble Song That Inspired Her

Billie Eilsh has revealed that she used to listen to the song when she was “really depressed” as a teenager because it provided her with hope about the future.

Billie Eilish came across an old video of herself listening to the 2009 hit on Snapchat and explained that the uplifting ballad “subconsciously” influenced her recent track.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Billie shared: “The idea came subconsciously from a video that I found of myself from when I was, I think, 13 or 14. My Snapchat was like, ‘Four years ago today…’, and it was this video of me, I think at 14, and I was listening to ‘Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Bublé.

“And that song, when I was that age, I used to listen to it night and day just because it made me hopeful. I was also really depressed at the time and sad all the time, and that song made me excited for the future.

“I sent [the video] to my friend and she was like, ‘True, that is sad, but at the same time, I love this video of you because it almost looks like you’re talking about your future self, like, I just haven’t met you yet, and I’m excited to meet you.’

“And I was like, ‘That’s so cute.’ I didn’t even think about that until after I had written the chorus, but I knew that it was subconscious. I was totally thinking about that. It was so exactly what I was feeling and thinking and wanted to convey and wanted to say and wanted to be heard.”

Michael heard Billie’s story and revealed he is a fan of Billie and told her that music is also a “great healer” for him.

Bublé tweeted her: “Hey [email protected] I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about Haven’t Met You Yet. Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you. (sic)”

