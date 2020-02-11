 Billie Eilish Says Her Bond Theme Is A Ballad - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Billie Eilish Says Her Bond Theme Is A Ballad

by Music-News.com on February 12, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has indicated that her James Bond theme will be a ballad.

The 18-year-old star has recorded the song that will feature in ‘No Time to Die’ with her sibling and collaborator Finneas O’Connell and has given a little hint of what fans can expect.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, she told ‘Access Hollywood’ host Mario Lopez: “We finished it.”

Then when quizzed on whether it’s “more of a ballad” or “a little faster”, the singer replied: “I guess it’s more of a ballad.”

Before her brother added: “It will be in the movie.”

Billie Eilish admitted she has achieved a “life goal” by getting to sing the 007 theme.

Speaking to Billy Porter on ABC’s Oscars red-carpet pre-show ahead of the ceremony, she said: “Yes, we’ve written it. It’s already done.

“It’s crazy, dude. It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The ‘everything i wanted’ singer added how she felt “definitely even more” out of place at the Oscars than she had at the Grammy awards last month, when she picked up five honours.

She said: “This is crazy. This is, like, so crazy.”

And Billie admitted her history-making Grammy success still hasn’t sunk in fully.

She said: “It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say to that. I don’t know. It was surreal and it’s still surreal. Every time I see that picture…I don’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, despite their success, Billie and Finneas – who performed The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ during the Oscars In Memoriam segment – have no plans to change their songwriting process in a bid to win further accolades.

Finneas said: “We haven’t made music with that goal in mind, so I think we’re just going to make music the same way. We’re just zeroing back in on what we love about music, where we’re excited to take our audience, what’s going to be fun to perform live.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Has Played New Zealand, Next Stop Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert have played the first three shows of their 2020 The Rhapsody Tour and will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Brisbane on Wednesday (13 February).

5 hours ago
Mirusia
Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.

5 hours ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Moore To Interview Roger Waters at SXSW

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be joined by controversial film maker Michael Moore for a SXSW keynote in Austin in March.

6 hours ago
The Screaming Jets
Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.

6 hours ago
Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died in Pretoria at the age of 78.

8 hours ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson Labels Her 2-Year Old ‘Incredibly Musical’

Janet Jackson's son asked her to buy him a violin when he was just two years old.

16 hours ago
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road video
Lil Nas X Denies Rodeo Copyright Infringement

Lil Nas X has issued a denial in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit single Rodeo.

17 hours ago