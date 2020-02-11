Billie Eilish Says Her Bond Theme Is A Ballad

Billie Eilish has indicated that her James Bond theme will be a ballad.

The 18-year-old star has recorded the song that will feature in ‘No Time to Die’ with her sibling and collaborator Finneas O’Connell and has given a little hint of what fans can expect.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, she told ‘Access Hollywood’ host Mario Lopez: “We finished it.”

Then when quizzed on whether it’s “more of a ballad” or “a little faster”, the singer replied: “I guess it’s more of a ballad.”

Before her brother added: “It will be in the movie.”

Billie Eilish admitted she has achieved a “life goal” by getting to sing the 007 theme.

Speaking to Billy Porter on ABC’s Oscars red-carpet pre-show ahead of the ceremony, she said: “Yes, we’ve written it. It’s already done.

“It’s crazy, dude. It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The ‘everything i wanted’ singer added how she felt “definitely even more” out of place at the Oscars than she had at the Grammy awards last month, when she picked up five honours.

She said: “This is crazy. This is, like, so crazy.”

And Billie admitted her history-making Grammy success still hasn’t sunk in fully.

She said: “It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say to that. I don’t know. It was surreal and it’s still surreal. Every time I see that picture…I don’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, despite their success, Billie and Finneas – who performed The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ during the Oscars In Memoriam segment – have no plans to change their songwriting process in a bid to win further accolades.

Finneas said: “We haven’t made music with that goal in mind, so I think we’re just going to make music the same way. We’re just zeroing back in on what we love about music, where we’re excited to take our audience, what’s going to be fun to perform live.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments