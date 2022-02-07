 Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Help Distressed Fan - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Help Distressed Fan

by Music-News.com on February 8, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish paused her concert on Saturday to help out a fan who seemed to be having a medical emergency.

Eilish was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday when she noticed a fan in distress in the pit near the stage.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Billie asked the fan, “You need an inhaler?” before turning to her crew and saying, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

A few seconds later, after the fan had received an inhaler, the singer told those nearby, “Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

She then turned around to reassure the entire audience by insisting, “Relax, relax, it’s OK, we’re good, we’re taking care of our people, hold on.”

Billie then said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” prompting cheers from the crowd. Many people interpreted the remark as shade towards rapper Travis Scott, who continued performing at his Astroworld Festival while a crowd crush occurred in November.

Eilish then asked the fan, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?” and mouthed, “I love you.” After she felt confident that the fan was doing well, Billie resumed the show.

“OK, so take a deep breath, go get some water, do whatever you need to do to be happy and healthy right now. We’re all good, everybody’s OK, we’re going to keep it going,” she told the audience before encouraging them all to join her in taking a deep breath in and out.

The concert marked the second show on Billie’s Happier Than Ever world tour, which kicked off in New Orleans last week.

music-news.com

