Billie Eilish Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

Billie Eilish has won a temporary restraining order against an overzealous fan accused of trespassing on her family’s property.

The Los Angeles native claims Prenell Rousseau first turned up on her parents’ doorstep on 4 May, ringing the doorbell and asking if the Bad Guy hitmaker lived there.

Her father, Patrick O’Connell, used their security system to tell Rousseau he had the wrong address, but the 24-year-old suspect returned hours later and began exhibiting “erratic behavior”, according to Eilish’s court papers.

Describing the incident, the singer shared, “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused…”

Security officials were called to deal with Rousseau, but he kept returning, and on 5 May, attempted to jiggle the handle on the front door to gain entry to the property.

The incidents were reported to local police, who twice arrested Rousseau for trespassing, but he was released each time as local authorities attempt to keep non-violent offenders out of jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the last occasion, he was put on a bus heading for his home state of New York, but 18-year-old Eilish decided to take legal action and filed a request for a protective order against Rousseau, who allegedly appeared at the star’s front door a total of seven times.

A judge granted the restraining order on Monday, demanding Rousseau cease all contact and stay at least 200 yards (183 metres) away from Eilish and her parents, reports TMZ.

The next court hearing is due to take place on 1 June.

