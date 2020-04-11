 Billie Eilish Tells Fans To Behave During Pandemic - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Tells Fans To Behave During Pandemic

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish says she has been left exasperated by photos of many people disregarding the ongoing global health crisis and still meeting in large groups despite calls for social distancing.

Speaking to Dazed magazine, she said: “I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it’s really irresponsible.

“Please take responsibility for your endurance of this.”

Billie Eilish – who is staying at home with her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell – recently admitted she has no problem observing the rules herself because she loves her own company.

She explained: “I’ve been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I’m good. I’m good being alone – I like being alone.”

But the “introverted and lonerish” star has adopted two pit bull puppies, Miss Mardy and Jim, to keep her company and they’re keeping her very busy.

She joked: “[It’s a ] full-time job. There’s such a misconception about the [breed]. They’re sweethearts, they cuddle.”

Billie knows people are eager to get life back to normal again but doesn’t think gratitude will last long after the restrictions are lifted.

She said: “As soon as we can see people again and go out, we’re going to be so happy and grateful.

“And in about three days, we’re all going to take it for granted again.

“That’s the way people work. It’s the way humans are made, You miss something so bad once you don’t have it. You never think about it when you have it.”

