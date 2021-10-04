 Billie Eilish Threatened To Cancel Texas Concert Due To Abortion Laws - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Threatened To Cancel Texas Concert Due To Abortion Laws

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish considered dropping out of a Texas concert over the weekend due to the U.S. state’s restrictive abortion laws.

As part of her gig at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday night, Eilish blasted lawmakers for enacting a law at the start of September in which abortion is prohibited once a foetal heartbeat can be detected.

“I’m sick and tired of old men,” she told the crowd. “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up.”

To conclude, Eilish flipped the bird and declared: “My body, my fucking choice.”

A foetal heartbeat may be evident as early as six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. In Texas, the only exception for abortions past this timeframe is in response to medical emergencies.

Last month, the star also tackled the issue in an Instagram Stories post in which she urged her male fans to campaign for women’s reproductive rights.

“I really wish men cared more… Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights,” Eilish captioned an image which stated, “If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem.”

music-news.com

