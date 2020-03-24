Billie Joe Armstrong Recorded A Song From His Bedroom For You

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has used his downtime this week to record a cover of the appropriately titled Tommy James’ classic ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

Billie said, “Dear friends, While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells “I think we’re alone now” in my bedroom.

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ was written by Ritchie Cordell who was a staff songwriter for Roulette Records, Tommy James’ record label. Cordell also write ‘Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'”. In later years he co-produced Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock and Roll’ album. He died in 2004.

As Billie is all alone at the moment he adds, “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together”.

Have a listen.

