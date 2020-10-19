Billie Joe Armstrong To Release Album of His Lockdown Songs - Noise11.com

Billie Joe Armstrong will release ‘No Fun Mondays’, a collection of 14 songs he performed every Monday for fans during the early stages of lockdown.

Each week Billie breathed new life in old favourites such as John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’, Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Eric Carmen’s ‘That’s Rock n Roll’. The Clash ‘Police On My Back’ and The Bangles ‘Manic Monday’.

Billie started the songs in March during the first wave of the Coronavirus. “While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” he says.

1. I Think Were Alone Now

2. War Stories

3. Manic Monday

4. Corpus Christi

5. That Thing You Do!

6. Amico

7. You Cant Put Your Arms Round A Memory

8. Kids in America

9. Not That Way Anymore

10. Thats Rock N Roll

11. Gimme Some Truth

12. Whole Wide World

13. Police On My Back

14. A New England

Billie Joe Armstrong ‘No Fun Mondays’ will be released on 27 November 2020.

