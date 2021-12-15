 Billy Bragg Confirms His Australian Tour With Added Adelaide and Fremantle Dates - Noise11.com
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Bragg Confirms His Australian Tour With Added Adelaide and Fremantle Dates

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2021

in News

Billy Bragg’s Australian tour for 2022 has been confirmed with new dates added for South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide and Perth.

Billy has confirmed he has the all-clear to enter Australia. In a statement he said, “I’ve just finished a five week tour of UK and Ireland and am delighted to be back playing live again. I’ve been given clearance to enter Australia in January and I’m really excited at the prospect of playing these three night gigs that both showcase my new songs and dive deep into my back catalogue.

The dates are now:
SYDNEY | ENMORE THEATRE | JAN 27 | 28 | 29
MELBOURNE | FORUM | FEB 2 | 3 | 4
BRISBANE | THE TIVOLI | FEB 8 | 9 | 10

BYRON BAY | THE NORTHERN | FEB 12 (Just added – one-night-only)
*ADELAIDE | THE GOV | FEB 14 | 15 | 16 (New dates)
*FREMANTLE | FREO.SOCIAL | FEB 20 | 21 | 22 (New dates)
*Please contact your point of purchase if you can no longer make the new dates.

Billy will play three shows per city on the tour. This tour will feature clusters from six of Billy’s albums with a focus on three albums on the second and third nights. The feature albums are Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy (1983), followed up with Brewing Up with Billy Bragg (1984), then onto third album Talking with the Taxman about Poetry (1986). The final night will feature Bragg playing songs from his second three albums, Workers Playtime (1988), Don’t Try This at Home (1991) and William Bloke (1996).

NIGHT 1
Career Spanning Billy Bragg Set

NIGHT 2
Songs From First Three Albums
‘Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy’ (1983)
‘Brewing Up with Billy Bragg (1984)’
‘Talking with the Taxman about Poetry’ (1986)

NIGHT 3
Songs From Second Three Albums
‘Workers Playtime’ (1988)
‘Don’t Try This at Home’ (1991)
‘William Bloke’ (1996)

