Billy Bragg Trends After His Lyrics Were Quoted In Anthony Albanese Speech - Noise11.com

Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Bragg Trends After His Lyrics Were Quoted In Anthony Albanese Speech

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2022

Billy Bragg started trending on Twitter today after Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese quoted one of his lyrics in his first press conference as Prime Minister.

Albo said, “Just because you’re going forwards, doesn’t mean I’m going backwards”. The words are from Billy Bragg’s song ‘To Have and to Have Not’ from Bragg’s 1987 album ‘Back To Basics’.

Billy tweeted, “Woke up this morning to find that the new prime minister of Australia had quoted my lyrics in his first press conference: “Just because you’re going forwards, doesn’t mean I’m going backwards”.

