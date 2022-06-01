Billy Bragg Trends After His Lyrics Were Quoted In Anthony Albanese Speech - Noise11.com

Billy Bragg started trending on Twitter today after Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese quoted one of his lyrics in his first press conference as Prime Minister.

Albo said, “Just because you’re going forwards, doesn’t mean I’m going backwards”. The words are from Billy Bragg’s song ‘To Have and to Have Not’ from Bragg’s 1987 album ‘Back To Basics’.

Billy tweeted, “Woke up this morning to find that the new prime minister of Australia had quoted my lyrics in his first press conference: “Just because you’re going forwards, doesn’t mean I’m going backwards”.

Woke up this morning to find that the new prime minister of Australia had quoted my lyrics in his first press conference: “Just because you’re going forwards, doesn’t mean I’m going backwards”. Here’s my response to that welcome news. pic.twitter.com/ynvgVmheE7 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 31, 2022

