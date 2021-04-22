 Billy Gibbons Premieres ‘Desert High’ Video - Noise11.com
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Billy Gibbons Premieres ‘Desert High’ Video

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 22, 2021

in News

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons released a new solo song today. Check out the ‘Desert High’ video.

‘Desert High’ is a preview of the upcoming third album for Gibbons’ titled ‘Hardware’. The album was recorded by Gibbons along with drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks.

The song features the lyrics, “The desert toad takes me for a ride The Lizard King’s always by my side”. The Lizard King is a reference to Jim Morrison of The Doors, who was referred to as ‘The Lizard King’. The Moving Sidewalks, Billy’s band before ZZ Top, opened for The Doors.

In another line Billy sings, “The Joshua Tree / Gram died in room eight and left it all to Keith / Just a couple of miles from the salt and sea”.

That is a reference to Gram Parsons and Keith Richards. Parsons died in Room 8 at the Joshua Tree Inn. He was also the first person to released ‘Wild Horses’, almost a year before the Stones.

Billy commented on the release of “Desert High,” “The song is, perhaps, not typical of Hardware as a totality but it gives indication of the album’s desiccated sonic sensibility. The desert is a truly mysterious place and we were privileged to have spent all that time there absorbing the heat, the vibe and cranking it out. It’s where natural background is at its most raw and untamed. We suspect what we’ve done is something of a reflection or, perhaps, a mirage, that relates.”

Hardware will be released on June 4.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon Estate Premiere Video Footage From John & Yoko’s Tittenhurst Park Home

The John Lennon estate has premiered a video for ‘Isolation’, created using 1971 footage of the Lennon family home Tittenhurst Park.

4 hours ago
Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers
The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers Turns 50

‘Sticky Fingers’, the ninth album for The Rolling Stones, turns 50 this week. ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released on 23 April, 1971.

5 hours ago
Abba regroup in 2016
Bjorn Ulvaeus Rules Out ABBA Biopic

ABBA have ruled out a biopic while they are still alive.

22 hours ago
Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Tyler Pays Tribute To Jim Steinman

Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to late rock hitmaker, Jim Steinman.

23 hours ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers and Chic To Play Hampton Court Festival UK

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been added to the bill for this summer's Hampton Court Palace Festival.

23 hours ago
Jim Steinman
Bat Out Of Hell Creator Jim Steinman Dead at 73

Jim Steinman, the composer of Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, is dead at the age of 73. The cause of death is believed to be kidney failure, his brother said.

1 day ago
Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman
Don Walker Has His Own Shows To Do

Don Walker will play his first solo shows in two years in August and first live performances since Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon tour of 2020.

2 days ago