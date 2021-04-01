Billy Gibbons Preps His Third Solo Album ‘Hardware’ - Noise11.com

ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons has given us a sampler of his third album ‘Hardware’ with a new song ‘West Coast Junkie’.

The video was filmed at Joshua Tree, California.

‘Hardware’ features song co-written and produced with Matt Sorum (Guns ‘n’ Roses), Mike Fiorentino and Chad Shlosser. The album was recorded at Escape Studio near Palm Springs in California. Billy says, “We holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense. To let off steam we just ‘let it rock’ and that’s what Hardware is really all about. For the most part, it’s a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert’s implicit mystery.”

‘Hardware’ is due June 4, 2021.

My Lucky Card

She’s On Fire

More-More-More

Shuffle, Step & Slide

Vagabond Man

Spanish Fly

West Coast Junkie

Stackin’ Bones (featuring Larkin Poe)

I Was A Highway

S-G-L-M-B-B-R

Hey Baby, Que Paso

Desert High

