Billy Gibbons Preps His Third Solo Album ‘Hardware’ - Noise11.com

Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Billy Gibbons Preps His Third Solo Album ‘Hardware’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 1, 2021

ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons has given us a sampler of his third album ‘Hardware’ with a new song ‘West Coast Junkie’.

The video was filmed at Joshua Tree, California.

‘Hardware’ features song co-written and produced with Matt Sorum (Guns ‘n’ Roses), Mike Fiorentino and Chad Shlosser. The album was recorded at Escape Studio near Palm Springs in California. Billy says, “We holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense. To let off steam we just ‘let it rock’ and that’s what Hardware is really all about. For the most part, it’s a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert’s implicit mystery.”

‘Hardware’ is due June 4, 2021.

My Lucky Card
She’s On Fire
More-More-More
Shuffle, Step & Slide
Vagabond Man
Spanish Fly
West Coast Junkie
Stackin’ Bones (featuring Larkin Poe)
I Was A Highway
S-G-L-M-B-B-R
Hey Baby, Que Paso
Desert High

