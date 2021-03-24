BJ Thomas Reveals He Has Stage Four Cancer - Noise11.com

Singer Songwriter BJ Thomas has revealed that he is being treated for stage 4 cancer.
“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans. I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”
Thomas is best known for the hit songs ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’, ‘Hooked On A Feeling’, ‘Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’ and ‘Whatever Happened to Old Fashioned Love’.
