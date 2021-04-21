 Bjorn Ulvaeus Rules Out ABBA Biopic - Noise11.com
Abba regroup in 2016

Abba regroup in 2016 (photo from Abba Facebook page)

Bjorn Ulvaeus Rules Out ABBA Biopic

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2021

in News

ABBA have ruled out a biopic while they are still alive.

Bjorn Ulvaeus has insisted he wouldn’t want an actor to play him on the big screen in a film like Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or Sir Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ and doubts his bandmates would either.

Bjorn said: “I don’t think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn’t want an actor – not while I’m alive – to play me on the big screen and I don’t think the others would like that either.”

ABBA will release their first new music in four decades very soon ahead of their much-delayed avatars tour.

The group have recorded five new songs – including ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and’ Don’t Shut Me Down’ – for the shows.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old star has suggested ABBA receiving “nul points” from the UK at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest – which they won with ‘Waterloo’ – could’ve been part of a “cunning” plan.

Bjorn told ‘BBC Breakfast’: “It certainly could have been.

“Because the Brits were the first ones to embrace us after winning, so the jury could have been as cunning as that – [it’s] very likely actually.

“Because it’s kind of strange they would give us zero points. It sounds like they were trying to do something cunning.”

The UK’s entrant, Olivia Newton-John, was a favourite to win with ‘Long Live Love’, but told close pal Frida that she knew they’d claim victory over her.

Bjorn added: “Frida is a good friend with Olivia. She says that Olivia knew that we would win.”

After winning the contest, ABBA went on to have huge success, selling around 200 million records worldwide.

ABBA went their separate ways in 1982 at the height of their career.

They performed together for the first time in decades in 2016 at a private event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Bjorn and Benny.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Tyler Pays Tribute To Jim Steinman

Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to late rock hitmaker, Jim Steinman.

1 hour ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers and Chic To Play Hampton Court Festival UK

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been added to the bill for this summer's Hampton Court Palace Festival.

2 hours ago
Jim Steinman
Bat Out Of Hell Creator Jim Steinman Dead at 73

Jim Steinman, the composer of Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, is dead at the age of 73. The cause of death is believed to be kidney failure, his brother said.

10 hours ago
Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman
Don Walker Has His Own Shows To Do

Don Walker will play his first solo shows in two years in August and first live performances since Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon tour of 2020.

1 day ago
McCartney III Imagined
Paul McCartney Amazed How Well ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Worked Out

Sir Paul McCartney was "shocked in a very pleasant way" by the contributions to 'McCartney III Imagined'.

1 day ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Dance Dance Dance’

Shane Nicholson has covered the Neil Young rarity ‘Dance Dance Dance’ not long after the release of the Young homage ‘Harvest On Vinyl’.

2 days ago
The Doors LA Woman
The Doors LA Woman Turns 50

The Doors’ classic ‘L.A. Woman’ album was released on 19 April 1971, exactly 50 years ago today.

2 days ago