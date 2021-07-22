Black Sabbath ‘Master of Reality’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The third Black Sabbath album ‘Master of Reality’ turned 50 this week.

‘Master of Reality’ was released on 21 July 1971, just nine months after the previous album ‘Paranoid’.

Black Sabbath recorded ‘Master of Reality’ at Island Studios in London between February and April 1971. The album was produced by Rodger Bain, who also did the two previous Sabbath albums. Bain was the staff producer at the band’s label Vertigo Records. He also produced the first Judas Priest album and the first two Budgie albums.

The album starts with a cough. During the sessions Ozzy Osbourne had handed Tony Iommi a joint which caused Iommi to cough uncontrollably while the tapes were rolling. Bain used Iommi’s cough on the record in the introduction to the aptly named ‘Sweet Leaf’.

Black Sabbath performed their last show on 4 February 2017. That final show nearly half a century later still featured the ‘Master of Reality’ tracks ‘After Forever’, ‘Into The Void’ and ‘Children of the Grave’.

Black Sabbath ‘Master of Reality’ tracklisting

1. Sweet Leaf

2. After Forever

3. Embryo (Instrumental)

4. Children of the Grave

5. Orchid (Instrumental)

6. Lord of This World

7. Solitude

8. Into the Void

