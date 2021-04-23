 Bliss N Eso Drop New Track With Kasey Chambers - Noise11.com
Bliss N Eso photo by Dean Hammer

Bliss N Eso Drop New Track With Kasey Chambers

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 23, 2021

in News

Bliss N Eso have debuted a new song with Kasey Chambers. ‘Good People’ is the first new music for Bliss N Eso for 2021.

Eso says the hip-hop group have a long history with Kasey. “Kasey, Nash and their mum and dad were all in a band together called The Dead Ringers at the time and we spent the night with the whole family recording beats and having laughs. Ever since then we have stayed in touch with Kasey and Nash, even while working on this current album Kasey would drop off homemade cookies to our studio for the whole crew to indulge. It was in these moments that we were creating ‘Good People’ and we needed a female singer to elevate the track, it didn’t take long to realise that the angel that was surprising us with cookies was not only the perfect choice but the actual personification of the song itself. Kasey loved the track, and the rest is history.”

Bliss N Eso will kick off their Australian tour in June.

Friday 25 June
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 1 July
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 3 July
Metropolis | Fremantle, WA

Saturday 10 July
Eatons Hill Hotel | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 22 July
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 23 July
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Noise11.com

