Blondie Have First Box Set Coming - Noise11.com

Blondie are releasing their first-ever archival box set.

‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974- 1982’ will contain 36 previously unissued tracks and will be released on August 26.

Remastered from the original analogue tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios, the box set sees the band’s first six studio albums – ‘Blondie’, ‘Plastic Letters’, ‘Parallel Lines’. ‘Eat To The Beat’, ‘Autoamerican’ and ‘The Hunter’ – expanded to include more than four demos (including the group’s first-ever recording session), alternate versions and studio outtakes.

The box set creates a near-complete document of Blondie’s studio session before their 1982 hiatus.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry said: “It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment.

“Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early 70s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60s.

“I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveller. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Guitarist Chris Stein added: “I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the ‘process’ and some of the journey that the song took from idea to final form.

“Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way.”

