 Blondie Have First Box Set Coming - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blondie Have First Box Set Coming

by Music-News.com on June 9, 2022

in News

Blondie are releasing their first-ever archival box set.

‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974- 1982’ will contain 36 previously unissued tracks and will be released on August 26.

Remastered from the original analogue tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios, the box set sees the band’s first six studio albums – ‘Blondie’, ‘Plastic Letters’, ‘Parallel Lines’. ‘Eat To The Beat’, ‘Autoamerican’ and ‘The Hunter’ – expanded to include more than four demos (including the group’s first-ever recording session), alternate versions and studio outtakes.

The box set creates a near-complete document of Blondie’s studio session before their 1982 hiatus.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry said: “It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment.

“Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early 70s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60s.

“I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveller. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Guitarist Chris Stein added: “I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the ‘process’ and some of the journey that the song took from idea to final form.

“Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Chicago Premiere Another New Song From XXXVIII

Chicago have another new song ‘Firecracker’ from their upcoming ‘XXXVIII’ album.

2 hours ago
Peter Gabriel, Noise11, Photo
Peter Gabriel Teases First Album Of New Music In 20 Years

Peter Gabriel may release his first album of new music since 2002’s ‘Up’ later this year.

2 days ago
Seals and Crofts (Jim Seals left) photo Warner Brothers Records
Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts Dies Aged 80

Jim Seals of the 70s soft rock duo Seals & Crofts has died at the age of 80.

2 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen To Release Previously Unheard Track Featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen are to release a previously unheard track featuring vocals recorded by late frontman Freddie Mercury.

2 days ago
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust
David Bowie ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars’ Turns 50

David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ is 50 years old. ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ was released on 6 June 1972.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Safe Second Show For Germany

The Rolling Stones have played the second show of their 2022 SIXTY tour in Munich Germany but short of the occasional juggle it looks like the setlist is most stuck in … well, excuse the term … stone.

3 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Used Lockdown To Record New Studio Album With Ex-Hollies Allan Clarke

Graham Nash “took full advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago