Blues On Broadbeach Music Festival Cancelled

by Announcement on March 20, 2020

in News

Broadbeach Alliance has today announced that Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival will not be going ahead on May 14-17, 2020.

This difficult decision is in line with the Queensland Government’s legislation and Federal Government’s ban on non-essential mass gatherings, as well as the new international travel restrictions, making it impossible for the event to go ahead in 2020.

Whilst every person involved with this fantastic free festival would have loved for it to go ahead, the safety of patrons, musicians, crew and wider community comes first.

“Not being able to share our love of music and celebrate the Gold Coast with thousands of fans will be a strange feeling come May, but we will be inviting everyone back to the 20th-anniversary party in 2021” said acting CEO, Mark Duckworth.

“Blues on Broadbeach has been a magnet that has drawn a community together on the Gold Coast for the past 19 years, so the decision is devastating for us all. To everyone involved, behind the scenes from artists to crews from hotels to coffee shops we send our support for the challenges facing our industries in the coming months”.
He added “To support the local Broadbeach precinct, we recommend fans roll their flights and accommodation bookings to 2021 and come celebrate the 20th anniversary Blues on Broadbeach”

The 2021 Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival will be held on the streets of Broadbeach, May 20-23, 2021.

